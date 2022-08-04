DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most exciting fist fights in MLB history just so happened to involve the Texas Rangers and arguably the greatest pitcher to ever take the mound and let’s just say the Express could’ve had a decent career in boxing.

All the way back in 1993 the Texas Rangers were facing off against the Chicago White Sox on the 4th of August. Sox’s Robin Ventura was up to bat and Ryan hit the batter in the side on his first pitch.

Ventura wasted little time before charging the mound to Ryan, who was 46 years old at the time and was met with some hefty haymakers after being put into a headlock. The rest was history as the benches cleared in epic professional baseball fashion.

The Rangers shared a tweet on this amazing anniversary, “OTD in 1993…don’t mess with the Express.”