DALLAS (KDAF) — The history of the NBA is filled with dynamic duos, Jordan and Pippen, Wade and James, and now Irving and Doncic? It’s a real possibility as the Dallas Mavericks have traded for Kyrie with the Brooklyn Nets to join Luka to become the league’s highest-scoring duo.

The big question is, when will Irving make is Dallas debut? It could be as early as Wednesday night’s game against the LA Clippers and to make it even more exciting, Doncic could return from injury in the same game giving basketball fans their first chance to see this new duo in action.

If not, the new No. 2 for the Mavs could play against the Sacramento Kings on Friday or Saturday. It won’t be until Monday, Feb. 13 when Irving could make his home debut in Dallas.

The guard is averaging 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists during the 2022-23 season, and it is safe to say that this star while being controversial more times than not, will bring an incredible on-the-court skillset to the Mavs.