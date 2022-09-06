DALLAS (KDAF) — College football is officially underway after week zero and one has come to a fantastic end and colleges throughout Texas have gotten their feet wet and set for the rest of the season.
Yes, wins and losses accord over the first week of college football for teams in the Lone Star State so, before we check out the games for week two, let’s look at some key wins for Texas teams from week one:
- TCU 38, Colorado 13
- Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0
- Baylor 69, Albany 10
- Houston 37, UTSA 35
- SMU 48, North Texas 10
- Texas Tech 63, Murray State 10
- Texas 52, UL Monroe 10
Texas college football games and how to watch them for week 2:
- Alabama, Texas – 11 a.m. on FOX
- UTSA, Army – 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network
- App State, Texas A&M – 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
- Houston, Texas Tech – 3 p.m. on FS1
- Lamar, SMU – 6 p.m. on ESPN+
- FIU, Texas State – 6 p.m. on ESPN+
- Stephen F. Austin, LA Tech – 6 p.m. on ESPN3
- Texas Southern, North Texas – 6:30 p.m. on EPSN3
- Tarleton, TCU – 7 p.m.m on BIG12/ESPN+
- New Mexico State, UTEP – 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Baylor, BYU – 9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Be sure to buckle up and enjoy these college football games to the fullest!