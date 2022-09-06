DALLAS (KDAF) — College football is officially underway after week zero and one has come to a fantastic end and colleges throughout Texas have gotten their feet wet and set for the rest of the season.

Yes, wins and losses accord over the first week of college football for teams in the Lone Star State so, before we check out the games for week two, let’s look at some key wins for Texas teams from week one:

TCU 38, Colorado 13

Texas A&M 31, Sam Houston 0

Baylor 69, Albany 10

Houston 37, UTSA 35

SMU 48, North Texas 10

Texas Tech 63, Murray State 10

Texas 52, UL Monroe 10

Texas college football games and how to watch them for week 2:

Alabama, Texas – 11 a.m. on FOX

UTSA, Army – 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

App State, Texas A&M – 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Houston, Texas Tech – 3 p.m. on FS1

Lamar, SMU – 6 p.m. on ESPN+

FIU, Texas State – 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin, LA Tech – 6 p.m. on ESPN3

Texas Southern, North Texas – 6:30 p.m. on EPSN3

Tarleton, TCU – 7 p.m.m on BIG12/ESPN+

New Mexico State, UTEP – 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Baylor, BYU – 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Be sure to buckle up and enjoy these college football games to the fullest!