DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys are one of the best franchises in the NFL, regardless if it’s been since the 1990s without a Super Bowl win, the richest team in the league has some of the best players on its roster.

This is no joke, the NFL Network is slowly but surely releasing the NFL’s top 100 players rankings for 2022 and several Cowboys were in the bottom half of the list including offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Now, the league has released its best players excluding the top 20 from No. 50-No. 21, and the Cowboys have a couple of ballers on the list:

Quarterback Dak Prescott – No. 44

Defensive back Trevon Diggs – No. 23

We have yet to see a certain linebacker sensation, but that’s only because he’s more than likely in the top 20. The Cowboys are set to kick off the season on Sep. 11 at 7:20 p.m. against the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.