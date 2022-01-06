DALLAS (KDAF) — The FCS football championship is approaching and the two contenders have arrived in Frisco ahead of the January 8 matchup in Toyota Stadium. No. 8 Montana State and No. 2 North Dakota State touched down in Texas on Jan. 5 and are ready to be crowned champions of FCS football.

The championship game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. and will be aired on ESPN2 for those unable to attend the game.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Division I Football Oversight Committee has put together a contingency in place if either team is impacted by the virus. The minimum participation numbers for each team are set to 53 eligible players (seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, one quarterback and two coaches). Even if either team falls under those numbers, they can choose to still play.

If one or both teams falls below the minimum and choose not to play prior to arriving in Frisco, the game will be moved to Jan. 14, remaining at Toyota Stadium. If both teams arrive and one or both fall below the minimum the policy listed below will take effect:

If one team is unable to play in the title game, the Division I Football Committee will declare the game as a no-contest, and the available team will be the 2021 NCAA Division I FCS champion.

If both teams are unable to play after arriving in Frisco, the game will be declared a no-contest, and the 2021 NCAA Division I FCS championship will be vacated.

Stan Becton with NCAA.com listed five players to watch in the FCS championship game:

Montana State QB Tommy Mellott

Montana State LB Troy Anderson

North Dakota State FB Hunter Luepke

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

North Dakota State DE Brayden Thomas

For those attending, FC Dallas has a list of venue information available for those planning to attend the championship game at Toyota Stadium.