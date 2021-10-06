Midseason Update: V.R. Eaton volleyball dominates

The V.R. Eaton Lady Eagles volleyball team sits just behind Keller in their district rankings currently. The Lady Eagles have posted a 27-2 overall record and sit at the No. 2 spot in their district. Posting only one loss during district play, Eaton is 5-1 in district play and doesn’t look to be slowing down. VYPE DFW takes a look at the season so far and what is still to come for V.R. Eaton’s strong volleyball team.

During the preseason, the Lady Eagles flexed their muscles and showed their strengths against the likes of Grapevine, McKinney, Allen, Flower Mound, Sachse, Wakeland, and more. Their only preseason loss came against a strong Denton Guyer team- who Eaton previously beat earlier in the season. During district play, their only loss came in their first district game against Keller. Since the district opening loss, the Lady Eagles have posted a five-game win streak. Eaton has defeated extremely strong district opponents like Keller Central, Fossil Ridge, Southlake Carroll, and even school district rival Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

The Lady Eagles have been consistently strong against all of their opponents this season- non-district and district all alike. The Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents by 74-15 so far this season. Of their wins, 19 have been shutouts over strong opponents. It’s apparent that Eaton has been working their way to earning another district championship. The Lady Eagles finished first in their district last season with a 10-2 district record (18-3 overall) and posted an incredible playoff run before being taken down by Flower Mound.

Fans can expect the Lady Eagles to continue their usual dominance. Friday, Eaton will take on Keller in what will likely be a hard-fought match. This revenge match for Eaton will see a host of Lady Eagles ready to take claim to a win over Keller- something they haven’t done in nearly a year when the Lady Eagles posted a 3-1 win over the Lady Indians.