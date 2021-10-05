Midseason Update: Northwest Lady Texan Volleyball

The Northwest Lady Texan volleyball team has been putting in the work this season to be one of the top competing teams in their district. Currently sitting at the No. 2 spot in their district over Grapevine, Justin Northwest is just behind a strong Colleyville Heritage. VYPE DFW has the rundown on the season so far and what the fans can expect coming into the rest of district play.

The Lady Texans posted a 13-8 preseason record as they took down the likes of Mansfield, Arlington, Vandegrift, Saginaw, Hendrickson, Arlington Lamar, Paschal, and more en route to their district schedule. To start district play, Northwest posted five straight wins- four of which were sweeps- over Birdville (3-0), Grapevine (3-0), Lake Dallas (3-0), Richland (3-0), and Denton (3-1). Last week, the Lady Texans fell in three sets to Colleyville Heritage before shutting down Denton Ryan in three sets.

Senior outside hitter Makenna Miller leads the team in kills with 91 kills in 22 sets played averaging 4.1 kills per set. Miller has also tallied 15 total blocks (12 assisted, three solo) and 30 digs. Senior libero Alyssa Rojo leads the team in digs with 105 digs- averaging 15 digs per match. Rojo has also tallied four kills, seven aces, and 61 serving points. Northwest has outscored their opponents 58-33 on the season while winning 69% of their matches. The Lady Texans have posted a 20-9 overall record (6-1 in district play) thus far.

With only seven games left in the regular season, fans can expect the Lady Texans to fight for a deep playoff run. The Lady Texans will take on Birdville Tuesday night before facing off against Grapevine on Friday.