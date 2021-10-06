Midseason Update: Haltom Volleyball pushing through adversity

The Haltom Lady Buffalos volleyball team is continuing to rebuild and fight their way through their schedule this season as they sit at the No. 8 spot in their district. Although the Lady Buffalos have not posted a district win so far this season, they are doing everything they can to continue to fight despite all odds. VYPE DFW takes a look at what has been going on this season as well as what fans can expect with the rest of the schedule ahead for Haltom.

On a nine-game losing streak, the Haltom Lady Buffalos could use a little bit of luck going into Friday’s match against Euless Trinity. Despite the losses this season, fans have seen great wins from the Lady Buffalos during pre-district play. The Lady Buffalos opened the season strong with a close 3-2 win over Irving Nimitz. Their other wins include wins over the likes of Mansfield Summit (3-1), Alvarado (2-1), Lubbock (2-1), Hillsboro (2-1), Anna (2-0), and Trimble Tech (3-0).

As Haltom continues to fight, they have a slew of strong athletes continuing to lead the team. Currently leading the team in attacking is sophomore middle and outside hitter Alee Camareno. Camareno has recorded 80 kills in 55 sets played. Camareno has also recorded 46 digs. Leading the team in digging is senior Nyssa Contreras. Contreras has ccounted for 254 digs averaging 15 digs per match. Second in digging is senior setter Hailey Tucker. Tucker has accounted for 229 digs averaging 12 digs a match. Tucker also has the team’s second-highest stat on aces with 20 aces while serving. Tucker has also tallied 77 kills.

The Lady Buffalos have work ahead of them as they get ready to face off against the rest of their district schedule. Fans can expect Haltom to be ready to fight to the finish, though. Despite a slow start to the season, the Lady Buffalos aren’t going to go down without a fight this season.