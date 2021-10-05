Midseason Update: Byron Nelson Lady Bobcat volleyball

The Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats volleyball team has been fighting through their schedule in an attempt to get back to the dominant position that they were in last season. Last season, the Lady Bobcats finished first in their district with a 10-2 district record (17-4 overall). Despite seeming to have a little bit of a rougher year this season, the two-seasons removed State Champs continue to fight their way through the schedule. VYPE DFW takes a deep dive into their season so far and what fans can expect out of Byron Nelson the rest of the season.

So far this season, the Lady Bobcats have posted a 17-17 overall record (1-5 in district). During their preseason play, the Lady Bobcats defeated the likes of Southlake Carroll, Burleson, Waxahachie, Vandegift, and more. The Lady Bobcats have beaten Keller Central in district play, but have fallen in hard-fought matches against Timber Creek, Fossil Ridge, Southlake Carroll, and school district rival V.R. Eaton. With only seven games left in the season, Byron Nelson is looking for a strong finish.

Junior right side hitter Samantha Hoppes currently leads the Lady Bobcats in kills with 450 kills in 96 sets played. Hoppes has also tallied 55 total blocks (43 solo, 12 assisted), and 205 digs. Leading Byron Nelson in digs is senior defensive specialist Brynn Bates. Bates has tallied 651 digs for an average of nearly 20 digs per match. Bates has also racked up a team-high 34 aces with 260 serving points.

The Lady Bobcats’ next game is Tuesday, October 5 at 5 p.m. against Keller. Be expected to watch a tough Byron Nelson squad battle every moment of the next few matches in order to post a stronger finish to their district play.