DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys aren’t off to the hottest start after losing their first game of the season along with their star quarterback Dak Prescott to injury. Despite that, things turned around in Week 2 and there’s a certain defensive star Cowboys fans should be hanging their metaphorical hat on.

Everyone, let’s say a collective thank you to the ever-so-talented proven superstar, Micah Parsons. Turns out, this former Penn State baller wasn’t just a rookie season fluke. He’s legit.

So far, Parsons leads the entire NFL in sacks and is tied for the lead in quarterback hits, tackles for loss, and pressures. The NFL reports, “@MicahhParsons11 now has 2+ sacks in 5 of his first 18 career games. He becomes the 6th player since 1982 with 2+ sacks in 5 of his first 20 games, joining Mark Anderson, Joey Bosa, Elvis Dumervil, Clay Matthews and Aldon Smith.”

Next up for America’s Team will be facing their division rival and 2-0 New York Giants on Monday Night Football, September 26. They’ll need every bit of Parsons and company to help out now-starting QB Cooper Rush and the offense to take down the Giants, who are off to a hot start.