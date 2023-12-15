DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer underwent back surgery for a herniated disk on Thursday, which means he’ll be out of the pitching rotation until mid-season in 2024.

39-year-old Scherzer was removed from Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 30 because of back discomfort. After less invasive treatments, including injections, didn’t relieve the pain, he decided to undergo surgery.

in the 2023 regular season, Scherzer had a 13-6 record with a 3.15 ERA. He was acquired by the Rangers near the trade deadline in July 2023, but missed part of the regular season due to a teres major strain, before being reactivated in the postseason.