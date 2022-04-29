DALLAS (KDAF) — The Utah Jazz have been eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the hands of the red-hot Dallas Mavericks. Now, the attention for the Mavs turns to arguably the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns.

Superstar Luka Doncic returned from injury during the series and in Game 6, poured in 24 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. The stellar play from guard Jalen Brunson has not subsided with Doncic’s return.

Brunson also scored 24 points and grabbed 3 boards and dished out 2 assists. Now, it’s time for the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Mavs first three games of the series date and times have been released:

Game 1: Monday, May 2 at 9 p.m. CT — Game will be aired on TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. CT — Game will be aired on ESPN

Game 3: Friday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m. CT — Game will be aired on TNT

The rest of the series’ dates have been announced but times have not been shared just yet.

Game 4: Sunday, May 8

Game 5: Tuesday, May 10

Game 6: Thursday, May 12

Game 7: Sunday, May 15