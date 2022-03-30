DALLAS (KDAF) — Believe it or not in his young career Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is setting himself up to become a future Hall of Famer and legendary basketball player.

Well, as he leads the Mavs into the playoffs this season he continues to add to the potential legendary resume he’s crafting. Tuesday night Doncic tied Hall of Famer and legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history.

The Mavs are now the four-seed in the Western Conference behind the Warriors, Grizzlies and Suns with a 47-29 record.