DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday morning the Dallas Mavericks confirmed that superstar Luka Doncic suffered a left calf strain in the third quarter of the April 10 game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavs say Doncic has begun treatment but there is no timetable for the stars’ return. So, could Doncic be ready for Game 1 of the first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz?

Time will tell. The team said it will be updating the public once one is available. The Mavs’ 52-30 regular season record garnered them the 4-seed in the Western Conference to set up the first-round matchup with the 5-seed Jazz.

Game 1 is set for Saturday, April 16 at noon and will be aired on ESPN.