DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone for the Dallas Mavericks was going to have to step up in a big way in this first round series with the Utah Jazz as superstar Luka Doncic deals with a lingering calf injury he suffered at the end of the regular season, someone did. That man is Jalen Brunson.

In Monday night’s Game 2 contest against Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, Brunson caught fire and poured in 41 points to help the Mavs even the series up 1-1 with a 110 to 104 victory. He wasn’t the only one to step up though, Maxi Kleber dropped 25 points and shot 8-11 from three-point land.

As a team, the Mavs shot 47% from the field and 46.8% from three to secure the six-point win on their homecourt. Next up, the Mavericks will travel out to Utah and battle to steal one on the Jazz’s homecourt on Thursday night at 8 p.m. CT.

At the last update, Doncic was listed as day-to-day (April 18), the Mavs are hoping to get him back at some point this series to further their goal of making a deep playoff run.