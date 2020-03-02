Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
📺 Watch Live
Second Shot
News
Local
Texas
International
National
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed Now
Border Report
Washington, D.C.
Video Game News
Top Stories
State of Texas: Time of tension at the Capitol
Video
Top Stories
Facebook banning ads for gun accessories until after Inauguration Day
Westlake wins 6A-Division 1 championship, defeating Southlake Carroll
2,809 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County; Tarrant County reports over 3,000
LDH confirms first case of U.K. COVID variant in Louisiana
Coronavirus
📺 Video
Sports
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
CW33 Good
Remarkable Women
Change Makers
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Masters Report
Dustin Johnson buries some major memories, wins the Masters
Augusta National Golf Club releases statement on coronavirus concerns regarding Masters, ANWA
Video
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
2 kids killed, 4 hurt in North Texas go-kart collision
Court: Texas, Louisiana can end Planned Parenthood funding
Biden introduces national security team as official transition begins
Video
“No matter what planet you’re from” this monolith is illegal in Utah
Video
Pope book backs George Floyd protests, blasts virus skeptic
Dallas Cowboys strength, conditioning coach Markus Paul dies
Video