DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret that the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns NBA Playoffs series was filled with trash talk on and off the court from the players to fans and… Lil Wayne versus Mark Cuban?

Yes, that’s right folks, hip hop superstar Lil Wayne and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are beefing on Twitter and it’s all thanks to the Mavs and Suns playoff series.

If you follow @LilTunechi on Twitter, you’ll more than likely know that Lil Wayne doesn’t tweet very much, but on May 8 he decided to be outspoken against Dallas’ young superstar saying, “Luka a **.”

Then, on May 16 Mark Cuban decided to quote tweet Wayne’s insult towards Luka Doncic with a picture of him sitting courtside saying, “‘It’s a s*** show, put you front row’ #MFFL.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Lil Wayne said he would get Cuban “smacked boy” and then said he would urinate in his mouth. Then Skip Bayless decided to call Cuban out on Twitter as well saying, “Mark Cuban is a … joke.”

However, all that matters now is that the Dallas Mavericks will be battling the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals for their spot in the NBA Finals.

One last thing though, back in 2011 when the Mavericks captured its first NBA title, Lil Wayne tweeted that he partied with the Mavs and the trophy and even praised Cuban, “Partied with the NBA champions and the trophy last night. Mark Cuban is a real *****…!!!!

Just goes to show a lot can happen in over a decade.