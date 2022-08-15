DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest basketball players to ever live will be coming to Dallas on Christmas Day during the 2022 NBA season to face off against a young superstar who isn’t slowing down in building his legacy.

Legendary LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly face off against the best young player in the league in Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on the NBA’s favorite time of the year (excluding playoffs), December 25.

Shams Charania of The Athletic released the league’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule in a tweet on Sunday night, “Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule:

Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors.”

Now, this is not official, but it seems Dallas just may be full of Christmas and professional basketball cheer on Dec. 25 this year.