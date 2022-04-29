DALLAS (KDAF) — Yet again Luka Doncic, in his young career, has found himself next to NBA royalty. This time, he garnered 500 playoff points in 16 games, similar to His Airness.

Michael Jordan amassed the mark of 500 playoff points in 14 games, which is two less than Doncic.

Since returning from injury in the first round series against the Utah Jazz, Doncic has led the team in four of the five main statistical categories. He’s averaging 29 points, nearly 11 rebounds, almost 6 assists and one block in the postseason so far.

Next up for the Mavericks is the top-seed Phoenix Suns. The first two games (May 2, 4) of the series will tip-off at 9 p.m. CT at Phoenix and the games will be aired on TNT.