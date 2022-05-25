DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the NBA’s most electric and best players has not only made the All-NBA First Team, but he’s also up for two awesome NBA Fan Favorites awards where YOU, the fans, can vote.

The NBA has categories for: Favorite Slam Dunk, Favorite Handle, Favorite Assist, Favorite Buzzer-Beater, Favorite Fan Moment, Favorite Viral Moment, Favorite Style and Favorite Photo.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is up for Favorite Assist and the Favorite Buzzer-Beater awards. His assist is something special as he tossed a bounce pass through the legs of Timberwolve’s Taurean Prince to Maxi Kleber for the dunk.

Then for the Favorite Buzzer-Beater came against one of the best teams in the East, the Boston Celtics. Doncic faded away in front of two defenders to drill the game-winning bucket.

You can vote for your favorites here.