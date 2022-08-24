DALLAS (KDAF) — We North Texans, fans of the Dallas Mavericks, and fans of basketball, in general, all have one thing in common, watching Luka Doncic play basketball is next to an other-worldly experience. He’s setting himself up to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA and in international play.

International play is exactly where you’ll be able to see him and other Dallas Mavericks play basketball over the next coming days. Fiba World Cup Qualifiers are tipping off this week and plenty of Mavericks are in on the action.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is suiting up for Slovenia, Davis Bertans for Latvia, Tyler Dorsey for Greece and Dwight Powell for Canada. For more information and to watch the games, click here.