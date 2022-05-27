DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a valiant effort and season for the Dallas Mavericks led by young superstar Luka Doncic who has continued to perform out of his mind no matter the circumstances.

It was Thursday night when the Mavs season ended at the hands of one of the greatest shooters of all time Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Doncic though remains the talk of the town even though the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals.

According to multiple stats pages, mainly StatMuse, Luka Doncic now has the most points per game in playoff elimination games ahead of two players constantly in the GOAT conversation, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Doncic has 35 ppg with James having 33.5 and MJ with 31.3.