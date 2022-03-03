DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a no-brainer, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month.

Why a no-brainer you may ask? Doncic averaged over 34 points, 10 rebounds and nearly 9 assists per game for the month of February. He was able to help lead the Mavs to a 7-3 record for the month of Feb.

Doncic gained the honor alongside Chicago Bulls’ star Demar Derozan out of the Eastern Conference. This is the second time he’s been named player of the month in his young career in North Texas.