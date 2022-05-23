DALLAS (KDAF) — “I saw the video again, I was like ‘oof’, that was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies,” Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic said about Andrew Wiggins’ poster dunk on him in Game 3 loss to the Warriors.

The Mavericks’ chances of making it to the NBA Finals are now in deep jeopardy after losing the third straight game to Golden State in the Western Conference Finals, and an absolute picture-perfect poster dunk by Wiggins on Doncic.

With just over six minutes left to go in the fourth quarter, up by eight the Warriors get the ball to small forward Andrew Wiggins and in seconds, made one of the best dunks in NBA Playoffs’ history on Doncic.

Doncic was asked about it postgame and he was thoroughly impressed by Wiggins’ dunk, even admitting to being envious of his “bunnies.” “I saw the video again, I was like ‘oof’, that was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies,” Doncic said.

The Mavs will look to inch back into the series Tuesday night, tip is set for 8 p.m. on TNT.