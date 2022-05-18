DALLAS (KDAF) — After whooping up on the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in Game 7 away from North Texas, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks now have their sights set on reaching the NBA Finals.

Doncic did have a message for Mavs fans thanking them for their support and that he missed them.

“Thank you for supporting us. I saw the video of Game 7, you guys were at AA Center. It was unbelievable to see, and I can’t wait to see you guys at Games 3 and 4.”

Doncic and company will face the Warriors on their homecourt in California for Games 1 and 2 before heading back to North Texas for the following games.