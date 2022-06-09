DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing like having a best friend by your side to take on life, but there’s also nothing better than working directly with one of your bestest friends.

June 8 was National Best Friend Day and the Dallas Mavericks wanted to make sure the world would never forget about the friendship that superstar Luka Doncic and fan-favorite Boban Marjanovic have together.

You can see it from the smile on their faces and their interactions with one another on and off the court. If you’re a Luka out there in your workplace, find yourself your Boban and if you’re a Boban, find yourself a Luka to be by your side. It’s just that simple.

Check out the pictures below the Dallas Mavericks shared and this tweet thread to see what true friendship can look like between professionals.