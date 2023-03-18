DALLAS (KDAF) — Missed the second round of LIV Golf Tucson? Catch all the highlights by watching the video player above!

Information about the course:

The Gallery Golf Club is a spectacular setting for an exhibition of golfing artistry on the edge of the Sonoran Desert. It sits over 3,000 feet above sea level and you can expect play of the highest quality here.

The Gallery is considered by many to be among the finest courses in the United States. It’s a challenging venue even for top pros, while fans will appreciate the spectacular backdrop of deserts and canyons.