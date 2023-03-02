DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether it’s a long drive, an insanely precise chip, the putt of a lifetime, or the rare hole-in-one, the game of golf has excited fans of the sport for countless decades. While the PGA Tour has been the main spot for peak competition, a new player is in the mix, and it’s off to the races.

LIV Golf has begun with some of the biggest names in the sport teeing off in 2023 and it’s bringing a new spin to this historical sport.

“LIV Golf is here to modernize and supercharge the wonderful sport of golf. The LIV Golf League is for the millions of us who love golf already – and for millions more who are just getting started. Our mission is to build on and complement the existing format of professional golf and take it to new levels of excitement and engagement with generations of fans. With events across the world, the LIV Golf League is bringing the game – and those who love to play and watch it – to new places,” the league said.

Fun on the Run was joined by David Feherty, a former golf pro turned golf broadcaster to chat about LIV and its take on golf as a team sport rather than it traditionally being played individually.

Here’s how it works:

12 teams

48 players

No cuts

Shotgun starts

Interested? Of course, you are! The next tournament is just two weeks away in Tucson on March 17-19 at The Gallery Golf Club. Be sure to click here to learn more about the tour.