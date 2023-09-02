FAIRMONT ST. ANDREWS, SCOTLAND (LIV Golf) — Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra emerged victorious in the St. Andrews Bay Championship, prevailing over Matt Jones of Australia in an intense 10-hole playoff. Meanwhile, Andy Ogletree continued to showcase his prowess by securing yet another top 10 performance, solidifying his commanding position at the top of the Order of Merit (OOM) standings of both The International Series and Asian Tour overall.

In a record-breaking sudden-death playoff – the longest in Asian Tour history – the 23-year-old Chacarra emerged victorious on the par-five 18th hole. Jones’ missed par putt confirmed Chacarra’s triumph, his second professional tournament win – the first coming at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok in 2022.

After his third International Series event of 2023, Chacarra said: “Hopefully I can play as many [International Series tournaments] as I can as I’ve enjoyed it a lot. I think it’s a very good path for everyone to have a chance to play on the LIV [Golf] Tour.”

Andy Ogletree, however, remains on top of the rankings after posting a flawless final-round 65 over the Fairmont St. Andrews Torrance Course. The low-round of the day helped the three-time International Series winner surge up the tournament leaderboard from tied 27th into the top 10, reinforcing his determination to be The International Series’ number one player.

Through the first six events of The International Series 2023, the 25-year-old American has now earned more than double the prize money of his nearest competitor, Japan’s Takumi Kanaya, winner of the first International Series event of 2023 at Al Mouj Golf, Oman.

Providing a pathway to the ultra-lucrative LIV Golf League, The International Series OOM winner earns automatic qualification, while those placed second through 32nd will enter the new end-of-season Promotions Event where three further places will be up for grabs.

Ten-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar from India and South Africa’s Jaco Ahlers, each secured a place in the St. Andrews Bay Championship top five, aiding their chances of qualification for the Promotions Event no end, now placing 32nd and 33rd on The International Series OOM, respectively.

Tying in third place with Ahlers was Aussie three-time Asian Tour winner, Andrew Dodt, who climbed a whopping 25 places to 20th in the OOM courtesy of his best finish of the 2023 season.

The International Series returns to Asia from 5-8 October 2023, with the US $2 million International Series Singapore at the prestigious Tanah Merah Country Club.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit: asiantour.com