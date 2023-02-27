Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
75°
Sign Up
Dallas / Ft. Worth
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo
Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams
A Taste of North Texas
Lifestyle
📺 Watch Now
Newsletters
Food and Drink
Events
Toy Drive 2022
Best of Dallas
📺 Video
CW33 News Download
Community Calendar
Second Shot
Sports
LIV Golf
High School Football Showdown 2022
CW33 High School Sports
High School Football
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
News
Local
Texas
Texas Governor’s Debate
Entertainment
National
BestReviews
Automotive News
Destination Texas
Press Releases
International
Top Stories
Having Happy Hour with ‘Apres Hours’— locally-crafted …
Video
Top Stories
2 $150K winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
Flying through history at Dallas Love Field’s Frontiers …
Video
Will the February ice storm affect bluebonnet season?
Video
Report: This is the most popular Pokemon in Texas
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contests
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
CW33 Good
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
LIV Golf
How to watch LIV Golf on The CW: Tournament schedule …
Top LIV Golf Headlines
Norman: Tiger Woods turned down ‘enormous’ LIV offer
Don't Miss
Having Happy Hour with ‘Apres Hours’— locally-crafted …
2 $150K winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
Flying through history at Dallas Love Field’s Frontiers …
Will the February ice storm affect bluebonnet season?
Report: This is the most popular Pokemon in Texas
Local Events