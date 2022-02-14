DALLAS (KDAF) — In grand fourth quarter fashion, the Los Angeles Rams cashed in their all-in bet on the 2021-22 season by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-30 in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams played the game with heart, determination and a couple of Texas high school football alumni. Those players will not only be remembered for playing in the best high school football in the country, but for winning a world championship, stamping their legacies in professional football.

Top Texas high school football alums like quarterback Matthew Stafford and edge rusher Von Miller helped lead the Rams’ offense and defense to bring home the Lombardi Trophy to Los Angeles.

List of Texas HS football alums who just won the Super Bowl

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (outside linebacker No. 45) – Alief Taylor High School 2013

(offensive lineman No. 71) – Allen High School 2015 A’Shawn Robinson (defensive lineman No. 94) – Arlington Heights High School 2013

(outside linebacker No. 40) – DeSoto High School 2007 Matthew Stafford (quarterback No. 9) – Highland Park High School 2006

(defensive lineman No. 95) – Lamar High School 2018 Travin Howard (inside linebacker No. 32) – Longview High School 2014

(linebacker No. 58) – Martin High School 2014 Joseph Noteboom (offensive lineman No. 70) – Clark High School 2013