HOUSTON (CW39) JJ Watt leaving Houston Texans. He announced on Twitter early Friday morning.

Here’s a look at his video:

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me… pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt asked to be released from the team, and ownership has granted that request, Watt said in a video Friday via Twitter.

The 5-time All-Pro and 3-time Defensive Player of the Year said while it’s “tough to move on,” he’s excited for what’s next in his career. He played 10 seasons for the team.

At a postgame press conference in December following a loss to Cincinnati, Watt called out his teammates about not playing hard for fans. The Texans have had a tumultuous offseason when it comes to its high-profile players. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly asked to be traded, but new general manager Nick Caserio and new head coach David Culley say they plan on having Watson on the team next season.

The Texans organization has not yet released a statement on Watt’s release.