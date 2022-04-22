DALLAS (KDAF) — Behind Jalen Brunson’s stellar 31-point performance in Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks have now taken the first round series lead against the Utah Jazz. That’s right, he’s done it again.

Brunson also poured in a 41-point performance in Game 2 which tied up the series as well as buying more time for superstar Luka Doncic to heal his calf injury to get back into the action.

The Mavs had seven players score 12 or more points in Thursday night’s win in Utah. This was the second time in franchise history this was achieved in a playoff game and the first since 1988.

Next up the Mavs will face off with the Jazz at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be aired on TNT.