DALLAS (KDAF) — In the Hypnotoad, we believe! The time has officially come for the TCU Horned Frogs to face the Bulldogs of Georgia for the College Football Playoff Final for the glory of being crowned national champions.

Texas’ and at this point, most of America’s favorite team, TCU was able to battle out a tough game against No. 2 Michigan in the CFP Semifinal to ring in 2023 51-45 and now, their toughest battle yet is just hours away.

The No. 3 Frogs will play the No. 1 Dawgs at 6:30 p.m. Monday night on ESPN and the National Championship spread is UGA -13.0. It will be played in California’s SoFi Stadium which has a capacity of 71,500.

The best surprise of college football has been the Horned Frogs with tight wins all year long, and one loss in their conference championship game. Heisman finalist Max Duggan, first-year head coach Sonny Dykes and company will look to play spoiler to the heavy favorites out of Athens.

The last time TCU and Georgia played was back in 2016 when UGA won 31-23.