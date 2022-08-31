DALLAS (KDAF) — We would like to formally invite you to hockey time in Texas alongside the Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club!

CW33/KDAF will be broadcasting a select number of Allen Americans hockey games during the 2022-23 season. The Americans are an affiliate of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators!

“Securing a television deal is significant for the continued growth of the Allen Americans,” said President Jonny Mydra. “We’re thrilled to partner with CW33 to showcase our product to a wider audience.”

So, if you’re one of the lucky 2.5-plus million households in the Dallas-Fort Worth market that have access to CW33, you’ll now be able to catch some on-the-ice Allen Americans action from the comfort of your own home.

No dates have been announced just yet, but you can be sure that the four-time league champions and members of the ECHL, Americans will open their season in October!

“KDAF CW33 is committed to providing meaningful local content to the viewers of DFW. Live local Allen Americans Hockey is another example supporting the station’s efforts,” said KDAF CW33 Vice President and General Manager Marc Hefner. “The Americans are an exciting brand of professional hockey and while being there is best, for those who cannot attend and are looking for an option to experience the excitement, KDAF CW33 and the Allen Americans have you covered through this agreement.”



