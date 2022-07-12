DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no question that the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Dak Prescott, but where does he stand in the rankings ahead of the 2022-23 season?

To put it simply, Dak Prescott is a top 10 quarterback in the league heading into this season which means all the Cowboys have to do is just win in the playoffs. Simple right?

So, who’s ahead and who’s a surprise on this list? Let’s find out! ESPN’s Jeremy Jowler has put together the top 10 after executives, coaches and players made their choices of the best gunslingers in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Tom Brady Joe Burrow Matthew Stafford Justin Herbert Russell Wilson Deshaun Watson Dak Prescott

Here’s what Fowler wrote about Prescott, “Prescott had the fourth-most passing touchdowns (37) in 2021. He ranked fourth in the NFL in completion percentage (68.8%) and QBR from inside the pocket (65.5), numbers that showcase his ability to work through progressions. And he is 53-32 as a starter since entering the league in 2017.”

Here are some notable names that Prescott landed in front of: Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Kyler Murray, and Matt Ryan.