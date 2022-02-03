DALLAS (KDAF) — The question everyone has been asking themselves since he entered the NFL and became one of the top defensive players in the league: Is linebacker Micah Parsons the fastest man in the NFL?

Thursday night on ESPN, the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown will host the Fastest Man race featuring two Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, along with Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Parsons had this to say on social media ahead of the big race, “What if I told you I was the fastest man in the NFL? What would you say?!” The skills showdown will begin at 7 p.m.