DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Cowboys fans and NFL fanatics all know the names of the greatest quarterbacks to ever wear the silver and blue, Troy Aikman, Roger Staubach, Tony Romo, Dak Prescott, but what about the undisputed and undefeated Cooper Rush?

There’s a new (temporary) sheriff in Dallas and he’s tossing the rock around and winning ball games like it’s his job, because, well, it is. Rush has taken over the duties of leading the offense for America’s Team since Prescott got hurt during the first game of the season.

Now, he’s found himself at 4-0 becoming the first ever QB in franchise history to win their first four games. To be fair, he’s getting some serious help from the prolific Dallas defense led by young stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and many talented veterans.

Rush has a far way to go to put him in legendary Cowboys status and will more than likely lose the starting role once No. 4 is back from injury. Nevertheless, he’s off to the best start a starting quarterback can ask for in the NFL, undefeated.

Next up, the Cowboys are headed to Los Angeles to face off against the Super Bowl-winning Rams at 3:25 p.m. on October 9.