FRISCO (KDAF) — In part of the Copa de la Diversion or Fun Cup, the Frisco RoughRiders are embracing and celebrating the rich Mexican roots in North Texas and will play four games as the Los Quesos Frisco.

The team says, “In a fun spin on the wonderful place we call home and to celebrate the rich Mexican roots in north texas, the RoughRiders take on the Los Quesos Frisco identity. The Mexican cheese queso fresco, or “fresh cheese”, is known for its pairing with a cold drink and a powerful punch, much like Frisco baseball. Too cheesy? Yeah, we know.”

The RoughRiders will dawn the monicker in four games in their upcoming season:

May 5, Arkansas Travelers

May 27, San Antonio Missions

July 16, Midland Rockhounds

September 8, Tulsa Drillers