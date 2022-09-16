DALLAS (KDAF) — In an intense matchup, Mansfield Summit reigned supreme against Arlington Seguin.

During halftime, sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie got a chance to talk to Philip O’Neal, Mansfield ISD Executive Director of Athletics.

Here is what they talked about:

Q: I imagine tonight is more fun than other games.

A: It’s always fun when you’re team is playing somebody from another district. It’s great to be able to cheer for Mansfield Summit.

Q: What have you enjoyed most about Channon Hall’s leadership style and the way he guides the young men?

A: Well I’m surrounded by leaders at Mansfield ISD. Dr. Cantu, our superintendent, is amazing and we have an incredible school board. Coach Hall is one of the amazing leaders that I get the pleasure to work with on a daily basis. You know, he is a guy that really invests a lot in his students. Coach Hall is a guy that gives out a whole lot of praise so when he needs to take something away from them and really coach them really hard, they respect him a lot because he invests so much into them.

Q: Around the rest of the district, Timberview is off to the hottest start with 3-0.

A: Yes, Coach Brown and his staff are doing an amazing job. They had a great year last year. They lost a really close game to Lovejoy. I want to say at round 4 of the playoffs, so they have a really strong program. We’re really excited about how they’re doing. We’re really excited about the start they’re getting off to.

