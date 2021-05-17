Jack Harvey hopes for another strong run at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS — Jack Harvey has some notable firsts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 28-year-old from England made his IndyCar Series debut at the 2017 Indianapolis 500. Two years later, Harvey secured his first and only podium at the 2019 Grand Prix.

“Just going to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s got a specialness to it,” Jack Harvey said. “I think that brings out me a little bit more.”

Harvey has yet to win in the series. Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Mike Shank is eager to change that in Indianapolis this month.

“We have a lot of chips to cash in this weekend,” Mike Shank said. “We need to win both races, and we’re capable of it.”

Even though Meyer Shank Racing has not won since the team stepped on scene in 2012, the crew means business. Shank said the team feels tired of being thought of as “the little team that could.”

“We’re not going to get freakin’ pushed around. We’re not going to get shoved. Period,” he said. “If you hit us, we’re coming back at you. If you block us, we are going to come at you again.”

Scott Dixon won the Grand Prix at IMS last year.