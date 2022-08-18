DALLAS (KDAF) — Free beer because of Texas teams winning their college football games? My goodness, this fall might just start off with a college football and beer-filled bang! “Texas fans may not agree on teams, but they do agree gamedays go better with an ice cold beer,” Bud Light tweeted.

Bud Light is taking the challenge to Texas college football teams and fans to set rivalries aside and cheer on state-side teams for a great cause: free beer. The beer company says, “The challenge is simple: If the #TXTeams ranked in the top 100 come out of kickoff weekend with a winning record, Bud Light will throw a Texas-sized celebration, allowing fans 21+ to grab a beer on Bud Light in select bars in college football towns across the state.”

Naturally, it seems Texas has the most teams of any state across the country and as the college football season kicks off, games will take place across the Lone Star State all Sep. 10th weekend long. Here’s where North Texans can expect to celebrate if the Texas teams prove victorious:

Dallas

STAN’S BLUE SHED​

NODDING DONKEY​​

BARLEY HOUSE​​

MILO BUTTERFINGERS​​

HENDERSON TAP HOUSE​​

KATY TRAIL ICE HOUSE​\

Denton

LUCKY LOU’S​

RT’S NEIGHBORHOOD BAR​

EAST SIDE SOCIAL CLUB​

TWO CHARLIES​

THE DIVE​

For more information visit: budlight.com/TXTeams