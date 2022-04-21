DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks will look to take the series lead Thursday night against the Utah Jazz on their home court in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The game will tip-off at 8 p.m. CT and will be aired on Bally Sports SW and NBATV; fans can also listen on The Eagle Dallas and 99.1 FM.

The Dallas Mavericks will also be hosting a watch party at The Echo Dallas for Game 3, “Join us tonight for a Mavs Watch Party at @TheEchoDallas to watch us take on the Jazz for Game 3! There will be a merch bus, photo bus, tacos, swag giveaways and more! Be there early as there is limited capacity!”