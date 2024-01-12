DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s finally time — the Super Bowl is less than a month away and the first round of the NFL Playoffs are here. If you’re wanting to catch all the action, here’s a roundup of every wild card game this weekend and how to watch:

Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 4:30 p.m. CT | Watch on NBC

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 7:15 p.m. CT | Watch on Peacock

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Jan. 14 | 12 p.m. CT | Watch on CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Jan. 14 | 3:30 p.m. CT | Watch locally on FOX4 or nationally on FOX Sports

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday, Jan. 14 | 7:15 p.m. CT | Watch on NBC

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, Jan. 15 | 7 p.m. CT | Watch on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN+