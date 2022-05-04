DALLAS (KDAF) — The Mavericks may be down to start the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, but the Suns don’t have superstar Luka Doncic on their team.

Every time Doncic is on the floor it’s must-see TV for fans of basketball and especially Mavs fans. If you’re not able to make it out to Phoenix or even attend the watch party at American Airlines Center, we wanted to make sure you knew how to watch the big game.

Tip is set for 9 p.m. and you can watch the game on TNT, Bally Sports Southwest, DirecTV Stream or listen on 97.1 The Eagle or 99.1 ZonaMX.