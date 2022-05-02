DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks have enjoyed their first-round series victory over the Utah Jazz for a couple of days but now it’s back to business against the NBA’s top team, the Phoenix Suns.

The Mavs toppled superstar Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz in six games behind stellar guard play from Jalen Brunson and upon his return, superstar Luka Doncic. Now, a new task is at hand for the North Texas team, the NBA’s top team in the Western Conference and the league from the regular season led by veteran superstar Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

Game 1 will be played in Phoenix Monday and tip is set for 9 p.m. and the game will be aired on TNT. The Mavericks want you to join them at The Factory in Deep Ellum for a conference semifinals watch party starting at 8:30 p.m.

“Join us TONIGHT for a watch party at @thefactoryDE as we take on the Suns in Game 1! See you at 8:30PM CT! LET’S BE ROWDY, PROUD AND LOUD, MFFLs!”

Dallas Mavericks

Can’t make it out to Deep Ellum? No worries you can catch the game on Bally Sports Southwest, DIRECTV Stream, 97.1 The Eagle and 99.1 Zona MX.

Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. on TNT.