DALLAS (KDAF) — Who can say no to more golf? Welcome into the mix, LIV Golf on The CW. The 2023 LIV Golf League is about to tee off this year with the first tournament on February 24-26 at Mayakoba in Mexico.

The network says, “The CW will air all 14 global events starting at 1:00pm ET (see full schedule here). Each event will consist of three rounds over three days, with Friday rounds streaming live exclusively on The CW App, free with no login. Saturday and Sunday competitions will be broadcast on both The CW Network and The CW App (U.S. and U.S. territories only).”

2023 Tournament Schedule

February 24-26 Mayakoba’s El Camaleón (Mexico)

March 17-19 The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)

April 21-23 The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)

April 28-30 The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)

May 12-14 Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

June 30-July 2 Real Club Valderrama (Spain)

August 4-6 The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)



DORAL, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 30: Team Captain Phil Mickelson of the Hy Flyers GC and LIV Golf Commentator, David Feherty in the broadcast studio during the team championship stroke-play round of the LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Idris Erba/LIV Golf)

Be sure to click here to learn how to stream live on The CW app, watch live on broadcast TV, and watch on demand.