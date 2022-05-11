DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Stars are tied in their conference first round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Calgary Flames.

Now, it’s time for Game 5 in Calgary to see who takes the series lead and potentially sends the other team packing and ending their NHL season with one more win.

The puck will drop at 8:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome and you can watch the game on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN. You can also listen to the game on 96.7 The Ticket.

Maybe you want to get out and about for the big game, if so, you can join the Dallas Stars for a Texas Hockey party at AT&T Discovery District for the official Bud Light Watch Party. It all gets underway at 8 p.m.