DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Game 5 and the Dallas Mavericks will be battling Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors to keep their season and Western Conference Finals series alive while down 3-1.

Luka Doncic and co. will be balling in California starting at 8 p.m. CT to keep the season going and make NBA history with being the first team to ever come back down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

The game will be aired on TNT and will also be able to be listened to on The Eagle Dallas and 99.1 FM.

Go Mavs!