DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks are fighting to take the series lead Tuesday night against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns after taking two straight to tie up the series, 2-2.

The Western Conference Semifinals Game 5 will be played in Phoenix and it’s going to be a late tip at 9 p.m. CT. The Mavs will look to superstar Luka Doncic along with the supporting cast of Finney-Smith, Brunson and Dinwiddie to steal one from the Suns on their home court to come back to Dallas and move on to the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors or Grizzlies.

The Mavs want YOU to come out Tuesday night to its watch party at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., “Join us TONIGHT at @thefactoryDE to watch your Mavs take on the Suns in Game 5! Doors open at 7:30PM, so get there early and be ROWDY, PROUD AND LOUD! @MichelobULTRA | #dALLasIN.”

Can’t make it out? You can catch the big game on TNT or listen on 97.1 The Eagle or ZonaMX 99.1. Game 6 is set for 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Game 7 is slotted for Sunday, May 15 if it is needed.